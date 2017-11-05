CNN accidentally published a cryptic post. Twitter hilariously filled in the blanks.

No mistake is safe on Twitter, especially if you're running the social media for a major news outlet. So, when CNN posted a mysterious breaking tweet that just said "the," the rest of Twitter took the meaning into their own hands.

This is beautiful to watch bloom before your eyes.

BREAKING: The — CNN (@cnn_eur) November 4, 2017

Just in case you didn't get a good look, here's a bigger, better screenshot of the tweet that launched a thousand ships.

The true beauty in this cryptic Twitter moment is all of the synchronized comments that follow.

All of Twitter seemed to fall into a rare and blissful state of teamwork in order to make this perfect thread happen. It's like the game "exquisite corpse" except with strangers filling in the breaking news.