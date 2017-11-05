CNN accidentally published a cryptic post. Twitter hilariously filled in the blanks.

Bronwyn Isaac
Nov 05, 2017@10:00 PM
No mistake is safe on Twitter, especially if you're running the social media for a major news outlet. So, when CNN posted a mysterious breaking tweet that just said "the," the rest of Twitter took the meaning into their own hands.

This is beautiful to watch bloom before your eyes.

Just in case you didn't get a good look, here's a bigger, better screenshot of the tweet that launched a thousand ships.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-05-at-32417-pm-hHKYUM.png
I want this image etched on my tombstone.

The true beauty in this cryptic Twitter moment is all of the synchronized comments that follow.

All of Twitter seemed to fall into a rare and blissful state of teamwork in order to make this perfect thread happen. It's like the game "exquisite corpse" except with strangers filling in the breaking news.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-05-at-32437-pm-G3L5l5.png
GUYS.
IT KEEPS GOING TOO.

Sometimes the internet is made of pure poetry.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-05-at-32453-pm-OlksOb.png
This already deserves a Pulitzer.
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-05-at-32559-pm-Zati9c.png
The Ewoks comment definitely adds a plot twist.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-05-at-32645-pm-w64QIq.png
I'm currently breathing into a paper bag at the edge of my seat, awaiting what comes next on the Twitter scroll.
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-05-at-32733-pm-rTKbOD.png
Hmm, DasIstKeinKapital broke the cardinal rule with FIVE WORDS.

While the ever growing thread of Twitter art is already frame-worthy on its own, the other comments were made with just as much care.

Maybe, CNN needs to mess up on social media every once in awhile so we can all remember that humanity is capable of working together. Probably not, but this particular internet anomaly is welcomed.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-05-at-32628-pm-l3NNgu.png
It happened, indeed.
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-05-at-35242-pm-M2LMXp.png
This whole thread feels like an acid trip, existential dread and all.
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-05-at-35301-pm-Cx4WmF.png
This tweet is almost tender.
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-05-at-35254-pm-YlvEDG.png
This is likely the most entertaining game of Mad Libs yet.
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-05-at-41901-pm-AD0yhs.png
Somehow, SpongeBob Squarepants remains internet cannon.
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-05-at-41921-pm-F71mK1.png
TFW in 2017 no news is good news.
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-05-at-41952-pm-4yeq5f.png
Hopefully, nobody gets in trouble for accidentally kick-starting this thread full of art.
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-05-at-42003-pm-E3Ifcy.png
This thread came just in time for NaNoWrimo.
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-05-at-42019-pm-J7LAFY.png
Of course, this is just one of many cryptic tweets this year.
Assuming the full thread hasn't been deleted by the time you read this, I encourage you to skim the full thread yourself, and contribute your own Mad Libs to the emotional hell known as the news.

While the slow death of print media is tragic in many ways, one of the upsides of the move towards digital news is the rare chance to chime in on a tweet that merely says, "Breaking: The."

