CNN accidentally published a cryptic post. Twitter hilariously filled in the blanks.

No mistake is safe on Twitter, especially if you're running the social media for a major news outlet. So, when CNN posted a mysterious breaking tweet that just said "the," the rest of Twitter took the meaning into their own hands.
This is beautiful to watch bloom before your eyes.
Just in case you didn't get a good look, here's a bigger, better screenshot of the tweet that launched a thousand ships.
The true beauty in this cryptic Twitter moment is all of the synchronized comments that follow.
All of Twitter seemed to fall into a rare and blissful state of teamwork in order to make this perfect thread happen. It's like the game "exquisite corpse" except with strangers filling in the breaking news.
IT KEEPS GOING TOO.
Sometimes the internet is made of pure poetry.
While the ever growing thread of Twitter art is already frame-worthy on its own, the other comments were made with just as much care.
Maybe, CNN needs to mess up on social media every once in awhile so we can all remember that humanity is capable of working together. Probably not, but this particular internet anomaly is welcomed.
Assuming the full thread hasn't been deleted by the time you read this, I encourage you to skim the full thread yourself, and contribute your own Mad Libs to the emotional hell known as the news.
While the slow death of print media is tragic in many ways, one of the upsides of the move towards digital news is the rare chance to chime in on a tweet that merely says, "Breaking: The."