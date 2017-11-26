CNN clapped back at Trump, and Twitter is here for it.

If Trump and CNN were both characters in a movie, you would assume they had a passionate love affair decades ago that ended horribly. At least, based on Trump's intense obsession. While Trump has a voiced disdain for all mainstream liberal media, there seems to be a special place of hatred in his heart for CNN that isn't showing signs of dissolving anytime soon.
The latest iteration of Trump's hate for CNN manifested itself in a tweet where the president claimed the network is doing a bad job representing the U.S. on a global scale.
Per usual, he also gave a shout out to his current media mistress, Fox News.
While normally CNN lets Trump spout off his feelings senselessly, this time they came for him with facts.
People on Twitter were watching the exchange closely.
And likely weeping, because again, WHY is the president arguing with the social media manager for a news network?! That's rhetorical, but a denial-filled part of my soul is still waiting for answers.
Sometimes, CNN has to react to the pointed tweets to flay Trump with some facts. This was one of those times.