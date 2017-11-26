CNN clapped back at Trump, and Twitter is here for it.

If Trump and CNN were both characters in a movie, you would assume they had a passionate love affair decades ago that ended horribly. At least, based on Trump's intense obsession. While Trump has a voiced disdain for all mainstream liberal media, there seems to be a special place of hatred in his heart for CNN that isn't showing signs of dissolving anytime soon.

The latest iteration of Trump's hate for CNN manifested itself in a tweet where the president claimed the network is doing a bad job representing the U.S. on a global scale.

Per usual, he also gave a shout out to his current media mistress, Fox News.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

While normally CNN lets Trump spout off his feelings senselessly, this time they came for him with facts.

It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst 🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 25, 2017

People on Twitter were watching the exchange closely.

And likely weeping, because again, WHY is the president arguing with the social media manager for a news network?! That's rhetorical, but a denial-filled part of my soul is still waiting for answers.