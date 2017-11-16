Can you solve this mind bending coffee riddle?! Twitter needs help.

It's been almost two years since "The Dress" broke the internet and all of our brains, and we still haven't learned to tread lightly when it comes to internet riddles. And why should we?! Riddles and visual puzzles are fun, and a great way to assert dominance over our less acute friends and family members.
In the past week, a coffee riddle has swept Twitter, and it's quickly making its way towards the legendary ranks of The Dress. Not yet, though.
When the Twitter user Purp posted an image of a coffee riddle, the internet quickly got to work solving it. Or in some cases, attempting to solve it.
However, as with most riddles, people came out with very different results and there was a lot of heated discussion about who saw the truth.
In concept, the prompt for the riddle is very simple. But the more you stare at it, the less obvious it becomes.https://twitter.com/HALFyute/status/928758191877476352
WHAT IS HAPPENING?!
Some people on Twitter weren't even trying to play with this riddle.
Maybe they still feel burned from The Dress?! I wouldn't blame them.
While others found the one true answer.
Still, some people on the internet couldn't believe how simple the answer really is.
While there are plenty of similar puzzles to find on the world wide web, there's something extra alluring about this minimalist image of one of our favorite liquid drugs.
Were you able to solve it before the spoiler?!
I'm going to go put my brain in some rice now.