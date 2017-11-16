Can you solve this mind bending coffee riddle?! Twitter needs help.

It's been almost two years since "The Dress" broke the internet and all of our brains, and we still haven't learned to tread lightly when it comes to internet riddles. And why should we?! Riddles and visual puzzles are fun, and a great way to assert dominance over our less acute friends and family members.

In the past week, a coffee riddle has swept Twitter, and it's quickly making its way towards the legendary ranks of The Dress. Not yet, though.

Were you able to solve it before the spoiler?!

I'm going to go put my brain in some rice now.