Cole Sprouse made a dong joke about himself, and the internet is LIVING.

You know him, you love him, he's the Disney-bred actor and social media maverick Cole Sprouse, aka the slightly inappropriately dreamy Jughead from Riverdale.

Flocks of internet fans routinely refresh Cole's social media feed in hopes they'll catch him trolling McDonalds, or calling out fans for surreptitiously Googling him at ice cream shops.

These hyper-specific examples may feel TOO on the nose, but they are accurate representations of Cole's affinity for the web.