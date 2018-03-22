Cole Sprouse made a dong joke about himself, and the internet is LIVING.

You know him, you love him, he's the Disney-bred actor and social media maverick Cole Sprouse, aka the slightly inappropriately dreamy Jughead from Riverdale.
Flocks of internet fans routinely refresh Cole's social media feed in hopes they'll catch him trolling McDonalds, or calling out fans for surreptitiously Googling him at ice cream shops.
These hyper-specific examples may feel TOO on the nose, but they are accurate representations of Cole's affinity for the web.
Considering his lighthearted social media presence, it felt completely on brand for Cole to make a dong joke on Twitter.
Even so, his Twitter followers were a bit shook.
Basically, when Cole came across some truly illuminating facts about alligators, he felt the need to center himself (and his dong).
To be fair, the fact IS about alligator dongs. So, Cole isn't just traipsing around bringing his dong up out of nowhere. These are key clarifications to make before resuming down this Twitter rabbit hole.
Unsurprisingly, the internet collectively gasped at the joke.
Cole has officially done his social media due diligence for the week, he can now commence with some rest.