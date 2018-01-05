Cole Sprouse caught a fan Googling him and his response is hilarious.

If you're a fan of Riverdale than it's likely you already follow Cole Sprouse (aka Jughead Jones) on social media. Despite his young success on the Disney show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, the 25-year-old actor doesn't take himself too seriously and likes to have fun with fans on social media.

So naturally, when he caught an IRL fan Googling him whilst standing mere feet away, Sprouse snapped the footage for an Instagram story.

His facial expression pretty much sums up his feeling about the whole scenario.

His internet followers thoroughly enjoyed the whole absurd scene.

this person googling who cole sprouse is right in front of cole sprouse absolutely made my day pic.twitter.com/VAwpeUGuR0 — an angel (@pradasfairy) January 5, 2018