Cole Sprouse caught a fan Googling him and his response is hilarious.

If you're a fan of Riverdale than it's likely you already follow Cole Sprouse (aka Jughead Jones) on social media. Despite his young success on the Disney show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, the 25-year-old actor doesn't take himself too seriously and likes to have fun with fans on social media.
So naturally, when he caught an IRL fan Googling him whilst standing mere feet away, Sprouse snapped the footage for an Instagram story.
His facial expression pretty much sums up his feeling about the whole scenario.
His internet followers thoroughly enjoyed the whole absurd scene.
After seeing herself go viral, the fan, Janana Krishnan-Jha shared that she was doing exactly what people suspected: verifying that he was the real Cole Sprouse.
"I was waiting in line when I turned around and saw someone who looked eerily like Cole Sprouse. I almost told him he looked a lot like Cole Sprouse, but then I realized that it might actually be him. Because I wasn't 100% sure yet," she told Buzzfeed.
Despite her momentary embarrassment, Krishnan-Jha told Buzzfeed Sprouse was very sweet about the ordeal, and she even got a selfie with him.
This selfie means a lot more now that she knows without a doubt he's the real Cole Sprouse.