Cole Sprouse and McDonalds are delightfully trolling each other on Twitter.

The Riverdale star Cole Sprouse (aka Jughead Jones) routinely delights his followers by keeping a silly and relatable social media presence. So it was in keeping with his brand for him to playfully troll McDonalds on Twitter in a post Thursday.
In a fairly standard tweet, Sprouse joked about feeling depressed because his phone automatically connected to McDonalds wifi.
"I was sad until I automatically connected to the local McDonald’s WiFi, then I was ~extra~ sad," Sprouse wrote.
When Madeline Hill inquired about the sacred McDonald's password, Sprouse graciously obliged with an obviously fake password.
We'd be curious to know how many people have genuinely tried connecting with this password in the past few days.
Sprouse's fake password inspired McDonalds to swoop in with the ultimate troll comment.
Extra points to anyone who can decipher this password on the first try.
Followers of the former Disney star ate up the delicious exchange with the fast food chain.
They also loved witnessing the flirty banter between Hill and Sprouse.
This whole exchange is so silly, which is precisely why Twitter is lovin' it.