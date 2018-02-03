Cole Sprouse and McDonalds are delightfully trolling each other on Twitter.

The Riverdale star Cole Sprouse (aka Jughead Jones) routinely delights his followers by keeping a silly and relatable social media presence. So it was in keeping with his brand for him to playfully troll McDonalds on Twitter in a post Thursday.

In a fairly standard tweet, Sprouse joked about feeling depressed because his phone automatically connected to McDonalds wifi.

"I was sad until I automatically connected to the local McDonald’s WiFi, then I was ~extra~ sad," Sprouse wrote.

I was sad until I automatically connected to the local McDonald’s WiFi, then I was ~extra~ sad. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) February 1, 2018

When Madeline Hill inquired about the sacred McDonald's password, Sprouse graciously obliged with an obviously fake password.

We'd be curious to know how many people have genuinely tried connecting with this password in the past few days.

Hey what’s the password I can’t get on — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) February 1, 2018

Gimm3Th0zMcNugg13s — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) February 1, 2018