Colin Firth's wife admits to having an affair with the couple's alleged stalker.

Love is a battlefield of scorching heartbreak and betrayal (happy Friday), and few know that truth this week more than actor Colin Firth. This week Livia Giuggioli, an Italian movie producer and Firth's wife of over 20 years confessed she had an affair with the couples' alleged stalker.
Basically, a few years back the couple separated for a few weeks to take space and sort out some marital issues. This in itself would be fairly run-of-the-mill. But alas, during that time Giuggioli had a spicy fling with journalist Marco Brancaccia.
At the time of the affair, he was a close friend of the couple, but his brief interim with Giuggioli quickly plunged him into the embarrassing realm of alleged stalker.
According to recently leaked court documents, Brancaccia lodged a "frightening campaign of harassment" against the pair after they reunited in 2016. Guiggoli's admission about the affair has come as a direct result of the couple's legal action against Brancaccia.
"For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public. A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited,” one of Firth's representatives told HuffPost in a statement on Friday.
Brancaccia is currently the subject of a police investigation, and not only denies the allegations, but claims Giuggioli fabricated the claims in order to cover up the affair (which occurred in the span of 2015-2016).
"We were romantically involved, she wanted to leave Colin for me,” he said in a statement to The Times. "In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos and videos, even a diary."
He went on to add that the couple’s marriage had “been over for years."
No matter what comes of this whole messy ordeal, I'll personally be holding out for Firth to play himself in a dramatic movie rendition.