College blows it by including gratuitous blow job joke in welcome packet. You'll do a spit take.

As much as I personally fear and avoid people between the ages of 18-24, I'll concede that starting college is a scary time for a young adult. Most incoming students enter the campus with a deeply confusing combination of high school-fueled bravado and utter terror. While the terror never truly leaves our bodies, the bravado quickly simmers once the bleak reality of academia settles in.
The inevitability of terror is why I firmly believe that schools should do everything in their power to cultivate a welcoming environment where students can flex their curiosity and learn.
One way to NOT welcome students is with a highly-gendered promotional material that references blow jobs.
A student welcome packet from the University of Sussex has received reasonable backlash after including a sexually overt promotion for a toothpaste brand.
As seen here, the image shows a woman with an open, frothing mouth alongside the caption: "Whether you spit or swallow as part of your (twice...) daily oral regime, place your oral health on autopilot with Brushbox."
People were quick to point out how demeaning it is to welcome female students with an image referencing blow jobs.
To make matters even grosser, the image of the frothing mouth includes a nose-shaped cut out, presumably so students can hold it up to their face and take a "dirty" selfie.
After seeing the backlash, the University of Sussex attempted to shift the blame despite the obvious fact that they had to approve the promotional materials before gifting them.
It seems beyond baffling that the University of Sussex needed to "review" the materials and didn't opt to simply remove them ASAP. But then again, the school's response is a classic deflection tactic.
This whole debacle further proves the importance of diversity in marketing teams.
Plus, swallowing toothpaste is strongly discouraged by dentists, so the double entendre doesn't really work for the promotion, it's just a blatant blow job reference.
At the time of writing this, the school has yet to actually apologize and remove the materials, which is unsurprising but also deeply obnoxious.