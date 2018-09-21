College blows it by including gratuitous blow job joke in welcome packet. You'll do a spit take.

As much as I personally fear and avoid people between the ages of 18-24, I'll concede that starting college is a scary time for a young adult. Most incoming students enter the campus with a deeply confusing combination of high school-fueled bravado and utter terror. While the terror never truly leaves our bodies, the bravado quickly simmers once the bleak reality of academia settles in.

The inevitability of terror is why I firmly believe that schools should do everything in their power to cultivate a welcoming environment where students can flex their curiosity and learn.

One way to NOT welcome students is with a highly-gendered promotional material that references blow jobs.

A student welcome packet from the University of Sussex has received reasonable backlash after including a sexually overt promotion for a toothpaste brand.

As seen here, the image shows a woman with an open, frothing mouth alongside the caption: "Whether you spit or swallow as part of your (twice...) daily oral regime, place your oral health on autopilot with Brushbox."