The bust of the college cheating crime ring has a perfect origin story.

The college cheating scandal has filled the place in our hearts that has been left empty with the lack of a third Fyre Festival documentary.

The tale of rich people finally facing crimes has the perfect origin story: a rich person trying to face less consequences for his crimes.

Giphy

The Wall Street Journal reports that the authorities first heard about this massive fraud operation from Morrie Tobin, a Los Angeles financier who was implicated in a different white-collar crime, and offered the tip about College Cheatgate in a plea for mercy.

Tobin was cornered by the feds for his alleged involvement in a pump and dump scheme, which is that thing when finance guys submit false reports to artificially inflate the value of a stock and then selling it off to make bank.

Giphy

To try and get off easy for that crime, Tobin tipped the FBI off on the other one: the massive fraud operation that facilities rich kids paying bribes to get their kids into elite schools by pretending to be athletes (the "Aunt Becky") and/or cheat on the SAT (the "Huffman-Macy.")