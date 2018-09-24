30 hilarious professors who keep it more real than their college students.

Bronwyn Isaac
Sep 24, 2018@7:09 PM
In worst concept, college professors are terrifying disciplinarians hell bent on taking down your ideas and humiliating you during your road to knowledge. In best reality, they're good-humored people just looking to pay rent and instill intellectual mastery into the next generation.

Because many high schoolers are consistently given warnings about what will and won't fly with college professors, it's often surprising to find how many hilarious and laid back professors are out there.

Since I personally don't think college professors get enough credit (PUN FULLY INTENDED) for the good work they do as human beings, I have gathered tk posts proving that professors are infinitely cooler than college students.

1. This professor who held nothing back.

2. This professor who got their drink on.

3. This professor who made a shirt out of justified rage.

4. This professor who had a creative solution for her absence.

5. This college professor who keeps it 100.

6. All the professors with wack emailing etiquette.

7. Professors who just want to connect.

8. This professor who sent the email way too soon.

9. This professor who abides by nihilism.

10. This professor who understands the struggles of time.

11. This professor who throws you an extra credit bone.

12. This professor who trolls his students.

Psychology Professor trolls two of his students.

13. This professor who comforted his student's crying child.

A great professor
14. All the professors who say how they feel.

15. This professor who is relatably tired.

16. This professor who got straight to the point.

17. This professor's next level weather joke.

18. This professor who knew how to get his student's attention.

19. This professor who concocted a brilliant geometry lesson.

20. This professor who dressed up for Halloween.

21. This English professor with the unfortunate typo.

22. This professor who taught a whole class without noticing the board.

23. This professor who didn't complete the quiz.

24. This professor who was swayed by reverse psychology.

25. This professor who had a lunch malfunction.

26. This professor who refuses to take an Uber.

27. This professor with the fatal typo.

28. This professor who accidentally made everyone's semester.

29. This professor who accidentally shared too much.

30. This professor who desperately needed to check their own work.

