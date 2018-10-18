College RAs share the craziest student behavior they’ve ever seen. Leave squirrels outside.

The unsung hero of every college campus is the Resident Advisor, or RA.

Forced to report their peers, clean up globs of vodka-cran vomit, inspect rooms that smell like the twelfth layer of dirty-sock-never-shower-sweaty-testicle hell, and comfort students crying because their roommates ate the cookies their mom sent them, RAs do the lord's work.

While I'm sure we all have enough of just our personal memories to fill a burn book of shudder-inducing, embarrassing moments, RAs deal with everybody's. A Reddit user recently asked, "College RA's or Police: Whats the most memorable event you've had with college freshman?" and the answers will certainly make you grateful you're not a freshman anymore. Some are gross, and some are just downright insane. And, if you're a freshman right now, hang in there kid. It's a wild ride.