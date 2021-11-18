College student asks if he's wrong to refuse to pay for Ranch at pizza restaurant.

While there are some spices and condiments that you expect restaurants to serve you for free such as ketchup or salt and pepper, asking for maple syrup with your spinach ravioli might show up as an additional charge on your bill...

Just because you happen to enjoy pouring milk all over your hot dogs or dipping your fries in chocolate sauce doesn't mean it's a restaurant's responsibility to provide you those additional foods for free. Condiments and side dishes don't magically appear in restaurants and everything you're served was ordered and purchased by the owner to enhance your dining experience. Being an entitled restaurant patron dangling your salty 2 star Yelp review at a tired server over your outlandish substitution demands is a quick way to earn bad Karma Karen points from the kitchen.

Ranch dressing is one of those divisive condiments as many Americans have decided it should be featured on everything from salad, to pizza to cocktails. Regardless of whether or not the thought of dipping your pizza into a container of buttermilk mayonnaise mustard dill sauce makes your stomach churn with rage, you've probably had to witness someone beg a server to bring them perpetual vats of the stuff at some point.