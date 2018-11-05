Genius scams Republicans by pretending to be a persecuted MAGA supporter.

A college student from Chicago pulled off a thoroughly impressive scam on people who couldn't deserve more to be scammed.

Twitter user @chckpeas, posted a photo of herself in a Make America Great Again bucket hat (presumably from the Woody Allen collection), claiming that she is embracing the Trumpist movement in the model of Candace Owens and (formerly) Kanye West.

I will not hide any longer,, the left has made us feel as if us black republicans should hide!! but not anymore!! #BlacksForTrump #WalkAway #maga pic.twitter.com/YA0hnarxaY — reformed republican (@chckpeas) October 27, 2018

After the tweet went viral among MAGA Twitter, the student—whose real name is Quran— followed up a few days later, claiming that her parents have been so scandalized by her "red-pilling" that they have refused to pay for her college tuition.

thank you all so much for your overwhelming support. After seeing this tweet my parents cut me off and refuse to pay my university tuition. So if you can find it in your hearts to help this young, black republican pay for school it would be appreciated 🇺🇸 https://t.co/6HGCAj6aTC — reformed republican (@chckpeas) October 31, 2018

She also upped the drama and said that she was getting kicked out of the house. Quran included screenshots of texts allegedly from her "madre," calling her a "c--n" and saying "bring that hate in someone's else's house but it aint gonna be mine."