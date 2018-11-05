Genius scams Republicans by pretending to be a persecuted MAGA supporter.

A college student from Chicago pulled off a thoroughly impressive scam on people who couldn't deserve more to be scammed.
Twitter user @chckpeas, posted a photo of herself in a Make America Great Again bucket hat (presumably from the Woody Allen collection), claiming that she is embracing the Trumpist movement in the model of Candace Owens and (formerly) Kanye West.
After the tweet went viral among MAGA Twitter, the student—whose real name is Quran— followed up a few days later, claiming that her parents have been so scandalized by her "red-pilling" that they have refused to pay for her college tuition.
She also upped the drama and said that she was getting kicked out of the house. Quran included screenshots of texts allegedly from her "madre," calling her a "c--n" and saying "bring that hate in someone's else's house but it aint gonna be mine."
As any smart scammer (or person with an illness at the mercy of the American healthcare system) would do, she set up a GoFundMe.
Less than three hours later, however, the jig was up.
She was exposed.
Quran confessed that alas, she is not a bigot after all.
but you are. in the policies that you choose to vote in, effectively still separating us. politicians work for the rich but you still think they’re in your pocket?? HA!! it’s such a troll-y tweet come on guys. get a fuckin grip— reformed republican (@chckpeas) November 1, 2018
love to say democrats dont think but yall dont either. transphobic, racist, and sexist. just like YOUR president. anyways try to vote if you can this upcoming week. im tired of looking at these ugly ass republicans— reformed republican (@chckpeas) November 1, 2018
The GoFundMe page was promptly taken down.
Screenshots of the scam went viral, and it was heralded as the perfect crime for our times.
Quran told New York Magazine that while other outlets reported that she made upwards of $100,000, reports of the sum are greatly exaggerated:
Over the phone on Saturday, Quran admitted that she didn’t raise much of anything, and that she’d refunded what she had received. “That’s between me and the IRS,” she said coyly when I asked how much she’d gotten.
She joked that the grift might not even be a grift, after all.
She felt guilty taking their money, which is unfortunately not what the corporations and CEOs said after the GOP tax bill was passed.
GoFundMe confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the money she raised—approximately $97—had been returned.
"I can look in my DMs right now: ‘I can’t believe you finessed Republicans.’ ‘A true hero.’ ‘Sis, I stan you so much.’ ‘You’re a genius.’ ‘LMFAO, get that bread, boo. Keep scamming til the day you die," she told New York Magazine.