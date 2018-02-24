Combat expert takes down Trump's argument to arm teachers.

Last week's fatal shooting in Parkland, Florida took 17 people's lives and has catapulted a group of teen survivors into advocating for gun reform.

On Wednesday, Trump hosted a meeting on gun violence with those affected by the shooting. While survivors voiced the need for stricter gun laws, Trump proposed the idea of arming teachers.

After receiving a veritable amount of online backlash, Trump clarified on Thursday that he "never said give teachers guns" but instead considered the "possibility of giving concealed guns to gun adept teachers." Which is still technically giving teachers guns.

I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

....immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

....History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

....If a potential “sicko shooter” knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there...problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Regardless of whether Trump originally proposed we should give teachers guns, or that we should "consider giving concealed guns to adept teachers," his proposal has brought on backlash far and wide.