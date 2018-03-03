A comedian accused Cancer Research of fat-shaming and the internet is conflicted.

The UK-based award winning comedian Sofia Hagen called out the charity Cancer Research for fat-shaming after encountering a campaign ad that highlights obesity as a risk factor for cancer.

The campaign image in question states "obesity is the biggest cause of cancer after smoking." Hagen shared the image on her Twitter Wednesday, bemoaning the ways this kind of messaging further stigmatize fatness.

Right, is anyone currently working on getting this piece of shit CancerResearchUK advert removed from everywhere? Is there something I can sign? How the fucking fuck is this okay? pic.twitter.com/b7eU7lulms — Sofie Hagen (@SofieHagen) February 28, 2018

Other critics echoed Hagen's sentiments, noting how this kind of wording gives more license to fat-shamers who want to make assumptions about people's health based on body size or type.

Dear @CR_UK as a GP caring for people with cancer and obesity, I think this is an appalling stigmatising, shaming advert — #hellomynameis JT (@mellojonny) February 28, 2018

As an anaesthetist I think there is a balance between informing and empowering people and alienating and shaming them. This campaign leans to the latter, unfortunately. — Karen (@Dr_KM_) March 1, 2018

The psychology of why people become obese and remain obese is too complex for 280 characters but to me explains adequately why this campaign caused some to feel shamed. It’s far more complicated than balancing energy consumption and energy use. — Karen (@Dr_KM_) March 1, 2018

The people at Cancer Research responded to clarify they were just stating facts.