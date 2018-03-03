A comedian accused Cancer Research of fat-shaming and the internet is conflicted.

The UK-based award winning comedian Sofia Hagen called out the charity Cancer Research for fat-shaming after encountering a campaign ad that highlights obesity as a risk factor for cancer.
The campaign image in question states "obesity is the biggest cause of cancer after smoking." Hagen shared the image on her Twitter Wednesday, bemoaning the ways this kind of messaging further stigmatize fatness.
Other critics echoed Hagen's sentiments, noting how this kind of wording gives more license to fat-shamers who want to make assumptions about people's health based on body size or type.
The people at Cancer Research responded to clarify they were just stating facts.
In response, Hagen shared her specific issues with the campaign.
Still, others sided with Cancer Research and didn't see the issue.
This campaign comes on the heels of a new study released by Cancer Research UK revealing that millennials are slated to be the most overweight generation since the organization's pioneering studies. Even so, could this campaign have done better to separate these findings from language that furthers fat stigma? These are worthy questions to ponder.