Comedian accuses Delta of racially profiling his wife. That sh*t does not fly.

Airlines are rarely in the news for something good. Whether there's a tragic crash or an employee is videotaped dragging a customer off of a flight, the incidents that make headlines usually aren't great promo. And that is certainly the case with this story about Delta.

Comedian Gary Owens posted a video on Instagram alleging that a Delta employee racially profiled his wife Kenya Duke, who is black. According to the video, Duke was waiting in the line for first class when an agent approached her and asked her if she was supposed to be there. After she answered that she was in fact in first class, she asked the agent if he was going to ask the white man behind her the same question. The agent's response? "No," and when she asked him why not he said it was because he "didn't feel like it." Yeah, that's not great.

Here is the full video:

Owens let Delta know he really felt. At the end of the video he says, “So Delta, I have almost three million miles with you. When you see this lady? That’s my wife. She flies first. Don’t ask.”