10 of comedian Michelle Wolf's hottest roasts from the White House Correspondent's Dinner.

The White House Correspondent's Dinner is a tough gig no matter what. You're performing stand-up comedy in a room full of weary politicians and journalists and somehow you're expected to make them laugh without getting hauled away by security?! That comedic pressure is doubled when you consider the nation's division over everything going on inside Trump's White House.
Nonetheless, the stand-up comedian Michelle Wolf managed to bring some heated roasts to the WHCP, and as expected, the internet was immediately divided over her performance.
Since I firmly believe comedy is subjective and you should decided your feelings for yourself, I am including 10 of the hottest roasts form her set, for your consideration.
1. Her roast of the whole event.
2. When she came for the liberal media (especially Jake Tapper).
3. Her scathing shout-out to Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen.
4. When she came for Trump where it really hurts.
5. Her thorough flaying of Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
6. Her roast of the Democrat party's impotence.
7. Her shout out to Roy Moore.
8. When she came for Mika and Joe's engagement.
9. When she got real about the Left profiting off Trump.
10. When she skewered Ivanka Trump.
If you want to get the full experience I encourage you to watch the full set (above).
As prefaced, the internet has a LOT of feelings about her jokes.
Even Sean Spicer got in on the conversation.
What do you think of her performance?