Comedian shares serious thread about being racially profiled

News flash: racism is still a thing in America. Some people want to believe that as a nation we have learned from our mistakes and found a way to coexist without racism. And while that is a lovely idea, it just simply is not the case at this point in time. If we want to know how our society is still practicing racism, all we need to do is listen to the people of color who live in this country and believe them when they share their experiences and realities with us.

The good news is we are able to easily do this. Here, we can begin now. Comedian @MillyTamarez posted a thread on Twitter about a recent encounter she just had where she was racially profiled by two white store owners in Massachusetts.

Here is the entire thread:

I never do this type of thing, but if you are ever in Great Barrington Massachusetts, do not go to One Mercantile. I spent the weekend in a small town in Massachusetts, and on the way back to the city we decided to stop by a town called Great Barrington. — Whacktose Intolerant (@MillyTamarez) March 18, 2019

I researched ahead of time and saw an article from Vogue magazine of places with what we should visit when we are there, and among vintage stores and crystals shops there was this cute home decor and gift shop on the list. I was the one who wanted to go there. — Whacktose Intolerant (@MillyTamarez) March 18, 2019

And made my friends go there. When we get there, the shop had all these interesting knick knacks and plates, and it resembled a West Elm. They had a section of candles. Now if you know me I LOVE scents and candles. I browsed the candle section and — Whacktose Intolerant (@MillyTamarez) March 18, 2019