Comedian uses pamphlets to inform family she'll be dating during their vacation. We stan a legend.

Listen, there artists and then there are artistes (it's French, babe, look it up). The latter is a sacred term used to describe only those who have earned it, and today I would like to introduce you to a woman who has.
Meet Mary Beth Barone, a New York city comedian and master of her craft. In a recent Twitter post, Barone shared images of a homemade pamphlet she created that answered all the inevitable questions her family would have about her date. According to the pamphlet, Barone was going on a date while on a family vacation (brave), so she decided to save herself some breath/sanity by answering any and all questions via the written word. Genius.
Like, literally what even is the "Mona Lisa," and who do we talk to make sure this pamphlet replaces it at the Louvre.
So important to remind loved ones to stay chill during these times of duress.
This innovative idea opens up so many doors for women in America...and across the world. We could make pamphlets for...everything. We could never have to explain anything to our families, men, or our one problematic friend ever again. Attending a high school reunion and don't feel like updating everyone on what you've been up to? Make a pamphlet. Deciding that bangs are the right choice for your head shape and that you're going to move forward with them no matter what your friends and family say? Pamphlet. And the list goes on and on.
Of course, we were not the only one who noticed this masterpiece.
We stan!!!