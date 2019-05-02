Comedian uses pamphlets to inform family she'll be dating during their vacation. We stan a legend.

Listen, there artists and then there are artistes (it's French, babe, look it up). The latter is a sacred term used to describe only those who have earned it, and today I would like to introduce you to a woman who has.

Meet Mary Beth Barone, a New York city comedian and master of her craft. In a recent Twitter post, Barone shared images of a homemade pamphlet she created that answered all the inevitable questions her family would have about her date. According to the pamphlet, Barone was going on a date while on a family vacation (brave), so she decided to save herself some breath/sanity by answering any and all questions via the written word. Genius.

yes, I did pass these out on my last family vacation. pic.twitter.com/B7Q9P99kQu — mary beth barone (@marybethbarone) May 1, 2019

Like, literally what even is the "Mona Lisa," and who do we talk to make sure this pamphlet replaces it at the Louvre.