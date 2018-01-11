Comedian calls out Washington Post for sexism and their response is perfect.

It's never easy to admit you're wrong, particularly when your misstep is broadcasted to the world on social media. But writers at The Washington Post took the high road and maturely received critique after Silicon Valley comedian Kumail Nanjiani called them out for a sexism in a headline.

For those unfamiliar with the movie The Big Sick, Nanjiani and his wife (and fellow writer) Emily V. Gordon co-wrote their true love story for the big screen. The critically acclaimed romance wasn't the typical meet cute, as it detailed Gordon's unexpected medically induced coma and eventual diagnosis of adult-onset Stills disease. The coma and disease diagnosis sit at the center of the movie's plot and Nanjiani's realization that he loved her. This context is helpful for understanding the nature of the following Twitter interaction.

When The Washington Post published an article about Nanjiani's recent Twitter comments about Gordon's sickness, he had one main contention with the original headline.

Rather than including her full name and status as a co-writer of the film, the original headline said "Kumail Nanjiani opens up about his wife's sickness, the inspiration for The Big Sick." This headline not only relegates Gordon to the mere role of "wife," but it also erases the fact that she wrote the screenplay just as much as Nanjiani.