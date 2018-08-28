Comedians react to Louis CK returning to standup after admitting to sexual misconduct.

It's awkward when a coworker shows you his penis and insists that you watch him masturbate. It's even more awkward when he's a famous comedian whose powerful manager blacklists you if you speak up about the experience. It's awkard-est when he returns to the stage nine months later to riff on topics like "racism, waitresses' tips, parades."

Less than a year after admitting to whipping out his penis to unconsenting audiences, Louis CK popped up at the Comedy Cellar, who revealed him unannounced to an audience that wasn't prepared.

For all the think-pieces about the #MeToo movement and whether it goes "too far" in destroying men's careers, it doesn't appear to be destroying Louis CK's career.

I’m still on the same shampoo bottle as when louis ck’s time out started — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) August 28, 2018

Many female comedians, who often feel to be swimming against the current trying to make it in an industry that's notoriously a boy's club, are not particularly impressed with CK grabbing the mic after simply chillin' at home for awhile.

Julia Claire is a comedian in New York who has performed at many prestigious festivals around the country including the Bridgetown Comedy Festival. Putting CK's return in the context of broader #MeToo movement, she views his swift "redemption" as indicative of a society that doesn't really care about women.