Comedians react to Louis CK returning to standup after admitting to sexual misconduct.

It's awkward when a coworker shows you his penis and insists that you watch him masturbate. It's even more awkward when he's a famous comedian whose powerful manager blacklists you if you speak up about the experience. It's awkard-est when he returns to the stage nine months later to riff on topics like "racism, waitresses' tips, parades."
Less than a year after admitting to whipping out his penis to unconsenting audiences, Louis CK popped up at the Comedy Cellar, who revealed him unannounced to an audience that wasn't prepared.
For all the think-pieces about the #MeToo movement and whether it goes "too far" in destroying men's careers, it doesn't appear to be destroying Louis CK's career.
Many female comedians, who often feel to be swimming against the current trying to make it in an industry that's notoriously a boy's club, are not particularly impressed with CK grabbing the mic after simply chillin' at home for awhile.
Julia Claire is a comedian in New York who has performed at many prestigious festivals around the country including the Bridgetown Comedy Festival. Putting CK's return in the context of broader #MeToo movement, she views his swift "redemption" as indicative of a society that doesn't really care about women.
"All we have done from the beginning of #MeToo is discussed how this movement will affect abusers, how they will go on with their lives," Claire explains. "Louie went up at the Cellar to a standing ovation. TJ Miller is still getting booked. Chris Hardwick got another TV show. Studios are still bankrolling Woody Allen's movies. 8 women accused Al Franken of sexual misconduct and I still hear regularly that he shouldn't have been forced to resign, and what he did 'wasn't that bad.' This movement never got started at all. No one cares about the safety of women or us being able to fucking go about our lives and do our jobs in peace without harassment or abuse."
"This country has never cared about women. F*ck this apologist bullshit forever," she adds.
Many comedians—male and female—are noting how the conversation around CK continues to conveniently forget about the woman he harassed and careers he appears to have ruined.
Ian Karmel, a comedian with a Netflix special (so you know he's a big deal!), wrote on Twitter about how CK's behavior wouldn't have been tolerated in any other workplace, so why does comedy give these dudes a pass?
I think some of you think that because we're alone on stage, that stand-up is a completely solitary line of work, but it's not. You spend tons of time with other comedians, often in situations where there's an imbalance in power.— Bris Farley (@IanKarmel) August 28, 2018
Can you imagine the bank you're working at hiring back the guy who jacked off in front of women without their consent because it had been like, a year or something?— Bris Farley (@IanKarmel) August 28, 2018
This shit isn't hypothetical. It isn't an argument on the internet. Letting these creeps go with a slap on the wrist has wide reverberations and creates a climate that just isn't fucking safe for comedians, and especially comedians who are women - but also comedy club staff.— Bris Farley (@IanKarmel) August 28, 2018
On the flip side, there are some people who are excited to hear CK's thoughts after he "served his time" living quietly with his millions of dollars.
Comedian and Extremely Online™ tweeter Michael Ian Black celebrated CK's return, and was quickly ratioed for it.
"People have to be allowed to serve their time and move on with their lives," Black said, suggesting that not doing standup for awhile is the equivalent of being incarcerated.
Yeah. Most comedians weren't impressed with him, either.
Men afraid to speak up about their support for Louis CK fearing that it'll hurt their rep and careers: it sucks, eh?