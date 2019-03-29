Concerned moms pen viral letter outing their anti-vax neighbor.

The anti-vaxxer movement is nothing short of ignorance fueled bio-terrorism. In the year 2019 alone there have already been confirmed measles outbreaks in 15 states, and that number will only grow if people continue to treat public health precautions as an opt-in belief system and not a necessity for the safety of their children and communities at large.
While most healthy pro-science adults are shielded from the dangers of anti-vaxxers, the presence of anti-vax families in a community poses an immediate threat to children and immunocompromized people.
Currently, 17 states still legally allow parents to opt out of vaccinations, which means colleagues, neighbors, and fellow parents are often saddled with the work of warning others about the anti-vaxxers hiding in plain sight.
In order to protect themselves and the neighborhood at large, a group of Wisconsin moms penned a thorough letter outing their anti-vax neighbor for making them unsafe. They also broke down precisely how this risk manifested, and listed all of the states dealing with outbreaks due to ant-vaxxers.
The letter read:
"Dear Resident,
Your neighbor, ______
does not believe in vaccinating herself or her family. This puts anyone at risk if they are medically fragile, immunocompromised, or out of date in their vaccinations. Please use caution when sharing work or personal space with this individual, eating foods prepared by this individual, or attending gatherings at this individual’s house if you or the people who are important to you fall into medically at-risk categories. The unvaccinated pose a unique threat to infants, who often don’t yet have a full course of vaccinations completed, and can quickly become deathly ill or die."
"People who are unvaccinated have caused outbreaks in Arkansas, Oregon Washinton, California, New York, North Carolina, Michigan, Virginia, Texas, Kansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Florida, Minnesota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania, with more outbreaks expected. Nearly all outbreaks of disease were started by unvaccinated individuals, who pass along vaccine-preventable diseases to those without adequate protection."
"People who don’t believe in vaccines often hold other views that are at odds with widely accepted facts related to science and medicine. Protect yourself, your family, and your community by using caution when interacting with these people. They have caused hundreds of thousands of vaccine-preventable disease in recent years, costing several hundred million dollars around the globe, not including the costs associated with preventable deaths and disabilities The outbreaks and subsequent deaths they cause are tracked here:
http://www.vaccineswork.org/vaccine-preventable-disease-outbreaks/
Thank you, and be safe.
Sincerely, Concerned Moms of Wisconsin"
The collective letter immediately went viral on Imgur, where it hopefully inspired others to take action against anti-vaxxers in their communities. At the time of writing this, it appears the anti-vax neighbor hasn't responded to the mass letter, but one can hope it'll make them reevaluate their dangerous belief system.