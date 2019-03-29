Concerned moms pen viral letter outing their anti-vax neighbor.

The anti-vaxxer movement is nothing short of ignorance fueled bio-terrorism. In the year 2019 alone there have already been confirmed measles outbreaks in 15 states, and that number will only grow if people continue to treat public health precautions as an opt-in belief system and not a necessity for the safety of their children and communities at large.

While most healthy pro-science adults are shielded from the dangers of anti-vaxxers, the presence of anti-vax families in a community poses an immediate threat to children and immunocompromized people.

Currently, 17 states still legally allow parents to opt out of vaccinations, which means colleagues, neighbors, and fellow parents are often saddled with the work of warning others about the anti-vaxxers hiding in plain sight.

In order to protect themselves and the neighborhood at large, a group of Wisconsin moms penned a thorough letter outing their anti-vax neighbor for making them unsafe. They also broke down precisely how this risk manifested, and listed all of the states dealing with outbreaks due to ant-vaxxers.