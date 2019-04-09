Congressman slams MAGA 'expert' Candace Owens by playing her own Hitler comments at hearing.

The United States Congress is having a normal one.

The House Judiciary Committee is hosting a hearing on Hate Crimes and the Rise of White Nationalism. How big an issue is extremism on the internet? It's such a big issue that the hearing about hate speech was immediately inundated with hate speech.

House Judiciary Cmte. hearing Tuesday about the rise of white nationalism unleashed a wave of online hate speech, prompting YouTube to turn off chats on livestreams of the hearing. https://t.co/aWdtI8Zwzy — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 9, 2019

The Democrats in the majority invited witnesses including Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, whose two daughters and son-in-law were murdered in an anti-Muslim hate crime. Republicans, on their end, brought in InfoWars alumna and fan of Hitler's early work, Candace Owens.

For those lucky enough to be unfamiliar with who this "Candace Owens" person is, she is like the Tomi Lahren of Omarosas. She a conservative political commentator the New Zealand terrorist called his biggest influence and BFFs with Don Jr., which does, in fact, make her an expert on hate crimes.

Congressman Ted Lieu, an extremely online representative from California, was openly upset about his Republican colleagues making a mockery of what should be an important hearing by inviting a professional Twitter troll.

Lieu tweeted out a link to the time when Owens defended Hitler's domestic policies of Making Germany Great Again, even though those policies involved exterminating Jews.