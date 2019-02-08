Conservative drags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s credit score and ‘empty’ resume. It brutally backfired.

If anything has already been established in 2019, it's that Conservative men love to hate on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. At this point, it doesn't seem to matter what she's done or hasn't done, or whether there is any truth behind the claims leveraged against her, the troll train has left the station and shows no signs of slowing.
The latest to hurl complaints towards Ocasio-Cortez is the author John LeFevre, who first came to viral fame for his Goldman Sachs Elevator account, and now is experiencing a fresh wave of infamy for his factually incorrect insults lobbed at the young Congresswoman.
In his tweet, LeFevre claimed Ocasio-Cortez has a notably low credit score, and empty resume and two evictions, and painted her as unqualified for the political power she now holds.
People were quick to point out that the claims were patently false.
Others pointed out the hypocrisy of obsessing over false claims about Ocasio-Cortez' credentials when Trump himself has a far worse history proven on his record.
Still, others pointed out the fact that even if Ocasio-Cortez had a low credit scores and a history of evictions, those are very common American experiences (particularly in this economy). If anything, her ability to relate to every day Americans makes for a stronger politician who will actually advocate for people over special interests.
Also, more than a couple people pointed out LeFevre's personal hypocrisy, and the innate creepiness of his obsession with Ocasio-Cortez.
The best call out, by far, flayed LeFevre for his instances of plagiarism.
Honestly, this whole messy thread was the perfect way to kick off the weekend.