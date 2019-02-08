Conservative drags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s credit score and ‘empty’ resume. It brutally backfired.

If anything has already been established in 2019, it's that Conservative men love to hate on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. At this point, it doesn't seem to matter what she's done or hasn't done, or whether there is any truth behind the claims leveraged against her, the troll train has left the station and shows no signs of slowing.

The latest to hurl complaints towards Ocasio-Cortez is the author John LeFevre, who first came to viral fame for his Goldman Sachs Elevator account, and now is experiencing a fresh wave of infamy for his factually incorrect insults lobbed at the young Congresswoman.

In his tweet, LeFevre claimed Ocasio-Cortez has a notably low credit score, and empty resume and two evictions, and painted her as unqualified for the political power she now holds.

.@aoc has a 430 credit score, two evictions, and an empty résumé



Just two months ago, she couldn’t afford an apartment in DC



Now, the Democratic leadership has put her on the Financial Services Committee & the media is saying that her Green New Deal will “reshape” the economy — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) February 7, 2019

People were quick to point out that the claims were patently false.