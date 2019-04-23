13 people share the conspiracy theories they actually believe. Don't trust a Mason jar.

We all know someone who is way too into conspiracy theories. You know who I'm talking about -- the one friend who can't help but turn every happy hour into a breakdown of "what really happened" in the JFK assassination. If you can't think of that friend, you are that friend.

You know where a perfect place for that friend/possibly you to gather? Reddit dot com. In a recent thread, Reddit user mc2901234 asked people to share which conspiracy theories they believe in. We picked out thirteen of our favorites for you to obsess over. Cheers!

1.

Mason jars created pinterest to sell more Mason jars

- megaroni_n_pastaroni

2.