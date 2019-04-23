13 people share the conspiracy theories they actually believe. Don't trust a Mason jar.

We all know someone who is way too into conspiracy theories. You know who I'm talking about -- the one friend who can't help but turn every happy hour into a breakdown of "what really happened" in the JFK assassination. If you can't think of that friend, you are that friend.
You know where a perfect place for that friend/possibly you to gather? Reddit dot com. In a recent thread, Reddit user mc2901234 asked people to share which conspiracy theories they believe in. We picked out thirteen of our favorites for you to obsess over. Cheers!
1.
Mason jars created pinterest to sell more Mason jars
2.
I'm starting to think that the really stupid conspiracy theories (vaccines causing autism, flat earth, lizard people, etc.) are intentionally spread by propaganda groups and troll farms. They don't care what stupid shit you believe, but they are very interested to know that you're a gullible mark who will believe anything with no evidence, and won't do research with authorities on the matter to find the truth. If you want to spread misinformation, look for the people who do it as a hobby.
3.
That apple started the airpods meme, and right before Christmas they would give out 150$ gift cards
4.
A forensics specialist believes Jamie Hewlett of Gorillaz is Banksy. It's not as big as other submissions here but it's a theory I buy.
5.
This is more of a personal conspiracy. I’ve been working as an (American) healthcare consultant for 2 years now, and I genuinely think that insurance companies are purposely denying claims so that they can leverage $ for their beneficiaries’ medical records.
For example, one of my clients (a HUGE and important hospital system) had to deal with hundreds of thousands of dollars of medical claim denials because Humana suddenly decided it didn’t believe any of those hospital stays were legitimate. They basically told my client to either fax hundreds of medical records or accept the zero pays. It’s really suspicious and unfortunate. But when they have the money, what can you do?
6.
Area 51 is not a place for secret government/military testing with aliens and stuff, instead Area 51 is a scapegoat while shady behind the scenes stuff is going on at another military base that the general public doesnt know about.
I mean if you were really going to do something in secrecy, would you do it in the place where everyone thinks it is? Hell no! I dont have any specific evidence to back this up but it makes sense right?
7.
The lines on the detergent caps are higher than they should be so you use more detergent for each load of laundry. It's so easy for them to get away with it
8.
The news report about beards containing more bacteria than a dog that just licked his own asshole. Beards are messing with facial recognition software. " The Man" wants beards to not be trendy anymore.
9.
That the dust the Kleenex tissue have, makes you sneeze more, therefore using more tissues.
10.
That the USA deliberately gets into an armed conflict every decade or so for the purpose of ensuring that at any given time, they always have a critical mass of soldiers with actual combat experience. They get in a lot of conflicts, and it seems highly probable that the leadership of a country that spends so much on national defense would highly value the institutional knowledge that comes from that kind of continuity of practical experience, even if it comes at a high human cost.
11.
23 and Me is run by the government to collect your DNA and database it for later.
12.
The Hawaii nuke false alarm last year was actually the US government testing to see how the the general population would react if an actual nuclear war broke out.
13.
I believe that the government probably makes some conspiracy theories to try to make questioning the government seem somewhat crazy.
Makes you think.