Cops defend black real estate investor after white woman calls 911. Finally.

On Tuesday, the black real estate investor Michael Hayes was doing his job, inspecting a house in Memphis when a white neighbor, Tiffany Albert, demanded to know why he was outside.

Rather than believing Hayes' work, and his qualifications to be there, Albert escalated the situation by calling the police on him.

https://twitter.com/voxdotcom/status/996518135556706304

After she called the police, Hayes immediately started recording the interaction.

https://twitter.com/EveningStandard/status/996771983256899584

Sadly, a story of a white woman calling the cops on a black man for existing in what she considers her white space is very common in America. And if you're anything like me, your expectations of the cops are fairly low.

However, in this rare and documented scenario, the cops actually listened to, and sided with Hayes.

https://twitter.com/BradWalsh/status/996746928137359360

Not only did officers tell Albert that Hayes had every right to do his job, but they also offered to stay with him while he finished taking pictures of the house (to ensure Albert wouldn't do anything off-hand).