Advertising

When you don't know how to do something, where's the first place you turn?That's right! The soulless, utterly unhelpful Internet!

Recently, Ashley Guice wrote into a Facebook group about some Photoshop help she needed. Her best friend’s sister had recently gotten engaged and after the proposal, her and her new fianceé took an adorable photo – except, there was one thing pretty off about it.

Can you spot it?

Advertising

I'll give you a hint, it's the chubby, shirtless dude in the background. That’s enough to ruin an engagement photo forever – no offense dude, you do look like you’re having fun.

facebook

So, after Ashley asked the Internet for help – they delivered in the best way possible, of course. Here are some of the Photoshop response she received.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

But, one person was kind enough to actually do the photo justice. Aww, true love or whatever.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.