Couple asks if they're wrong to display family photo with niece's 'inappropriate' dress.

While many of us wish we could set all evidence of our awkward phases on fire, family photos will always reveal the truth...

So, when a conflicted married couple decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not they're wrong to keep displaying a family photo that makes their niece cringe into a puddle of fashion-related despair, people were there to help.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not taking down a family wedding photo that my niece hates?

I got married in early 2020 and at the time my niece (then 22 now 24) was a bottle girl and went through a phase where it was her entire personality. As in, she couldn’t switch off the customer voice, said inappropriate things at inappropriate times to inappropriate people, wore outfits not suited to the event (a baptism, 2 weddings and a funeral), only talked about work.