Couple gets yelled at after throwing dog's poop in random person's trash can. AITA?

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 18, 2023 | 12:48 PM
Dogs can be wonderful friends that bring a lot of love into your life and open up your world.

Unfortunately, they also poop on the sidewalk, and as the human "in charge" it's up to you to grab the dirty and dispose of it. In cities, it's not hard to find a corner trash can to empty the droppings.

But in more suburban or rural areas, you might find yourself carrying a turd for blocks at a time. The discomfort and "ick" factor of this can lead to some quick problem-solving.

In a popular AITA post, a man asked if him and his wife were wrong for dropping their dog's turd in a random person's trash can.

He wrote:

AITA for putting a bag of dog poop in a stranger's trash can?

I have a lovely 2-year-old Golden Retriever. She is full of energy, so she gets a lot of walks. I try to be a responsible dog owner. I always pick up her poo, even if it is nowhere near other people's homes.

