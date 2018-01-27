Couple takes breathtaking wedding photos in front of erupting volcano.

The often deadly affects of volcanoes are not pretty for nearby residents. However, the weeks long eruption from Mount Mayan in the Philippines served as a stunning backdrop for a local couple's wedding photos.

While some make lemonade out of lemons, Maria Hussa Maica Nicerio and her husband Arlo Gerald de la Cruz make fire wedding photos out of ashes.

The couple posed at the restaurant Red Labuyo in the province of Albay to profess their love and capture the gorgeous and formidable wedding photos.

Jan 25, 2018 - Daraga, Albay, Philippines - MARIA MAICA DE LA CRUZ and her husband, ARLO GERALD DE LA CRUZ, on their wedding day with the Mayon volcano erupting in the background. © Jack Kurtz via ZUMAWire) #thePicturesOftheDay #photojournalism #volcano #mayon #wedding pic.twitter.com/4dacIwU1MN — ZUMA24.com (@ZUMA24) January 27, 2018

There is even video footage of Mount Mayan erupting behind their embrace.

A volcanic eruption wasn't going to ruin this couple's big day, posing for their wedding photos in front of the Mayon volcano in the Philippines. https://t.co/AEq7iaaAzP pic.twitter.com/X433HLrj5N — ABC News (@ABC) January 27, 2018