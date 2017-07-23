Advertising

No, a hot dog is not a sandwich. (Just ask Twitter.)

Please weigh in on this wildly important topic:



Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich? 🌭 — elizabeth (@elizabethkozup) July 20, 2017

OK, it technically has two slices of bread with a meat in the middle. But the placement of the meat, as we all know, matters.

A sandwich has bread on top and bottom, with the faces parallel to the ground. A hot dog doesn’t. This isn’t hard. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 20, 2017

Not everyone agrees with this common logic.

Advertising

Today is #NationalHotDogDay ,so be please be advised: 1) A Hot dog IS a sandwich 2) It is NOT illegal to put ketchup on one. 3) It should be — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 19, 2017

But now, a newspaper is here with an official style guide correction to drop a mic on this whole debate. According to Refinery29 , the Louisville, Kentucky Courier-Journal has issued a correction for all the times it referred to a hot dog as a sandwich. The corrections date all the way back to 1887. (Who knew hot dogs even existed back then?) That's over a hundred years of evidence for the "hot dog as sandwich" team, all disbanded in one fell swoop.

Advertising

"Among those errors were references to a frankfurter sausage sandwich, frankfurter sandwich, coney island sandwich, frankfurter sandwich with mustard, and, the most egregious, a frankfurter sandwich with catchup," says the correction. "We deeply regret the errors, especially that last one."

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council agrees with the Courier-Journal; the organization which recently declared that hot dogs are not sandwiches. Their statement came out inconclusively against the notion, writing "Limiting the hot dog's significance by saying it's 'just a sandwich' is like calling the Dalai Lama 'just a guy.'"

Advertising

Meanwhile, the head of marketing for Oscar Mayer is Team Sandwich. "The dictionary defines a hot dog as a sandwich consisting of a frankfurter in a split roll," said Gregory Guidotti. "I was an English major as an undergrad, so I’m taking the contrarian view that it is a sandwich, because it really aggravates people in the office here."

We'll just leave this here.

To live a happy life, never ask people about:

-religion

-politics

-if they think a hot dog is a sandwich — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) July 19, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.