A recently unearthed interview from the red carpet of Comedy Central's 2005 roast of Pamela Anderson, shows Courtney Love warning women about Harvey Weinstein. More specifically, the brief clip shows the Hole singer warning aspiring actresses to not enter his hotel room.

In the clip, comedian Natasha Leggero asks Love what advice she'd dispense to young women in Hollywood. The response from Love serves as more of a warning than a piece of career advice.

"Ummm… I’ll get libeled if I say it," Love tells Leggero, before launching in. "If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in his Four Seasons (hotel room), don’t go."

Love's now decade old warning bears a whole new weight in light of Weinstein's sexual abuse allegations the past few weeks. The growing stream of allegations started on October 5th when The New York Times published a report where eight women shared their allegations of harassment and assault at the hands of Weinstein. Following that report, even more women (and men) in Hollywood have detailed traumatic run-ins with the producer.

As of yet, the singer hasn't publicly responded to the re-emergence of her 2005 interview. However, one of her spokespeople posted on Twitter to clarify that Love was not one of Weinstein's victims. Nonetheless, she was banned from the Creative Artists Agency for speaking up.

Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein #rape https://t.co/8giwNkrC5t — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) October 14, 2017

The moral of the story (if there is one here), is to believe women. Believe them when they first tell you about a predator. Don't wait until there's a long list.

