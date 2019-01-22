Viral controversy of racist MAGA hat kids just keeps getting worse for everyone.

The video of a young Brett Kavanaugh MAGA hat-clad white kid smirked-down a a Native American elder as his buddies laughed and cheered was seen 'round the world and sparked outrage.

The kids came from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, bussed in for the annual anti-choice March for Life. Nathan Phillips, a veteran of the Vietnam war and activist in the indigenous rights movement, said that he felt disrespected and the heard kids say, "build that wall."

Nick Sandmann, the kid in the video, naturally, released a counter-narrative, as constructed by a Mitch McConnell-aligned public relations firm (yes, they have public relations firms in Kentucky).

According to Future Supreme Court Justice Sandmann, the kids were harassed by members of the Black Hebrew Israelites, who also had event on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, and called them such things as "incest kids." They were then approached by Phillips.

"I believed that by remaining motionless and calm, I was helping to diffuse the situation," he said. "I realized everyone had cameras and that perhaps a group of adults was trying to provoke a group of teenagers into a larger conflict. I said a silent prayer that the situation would not get out of hand."