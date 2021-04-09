Coworkers get revenge on ‘Karen’ manager who threw away employee’s birthday cake.

Sometimes the best way to fight fire is with fire, which means you need to channel the pettiest part of your personality in order to exact proper revenge.
In the workplace, revenge requires more finesse, lest you get fired for your master plan. Many times the best way to handle a power hungry boss is by turning their own inane rules against them.
So this happened like 7 or 8 years ago when I was jobbing at a driving service while I was a student.
The driving service was one for people with disabilities that could not drive or walk on their own. Our main office was in the building of a housing/working facility for disabled people. The two companies (our drivers service and the housing facility) were loosely connected as they were both financed by the same organization. However, management-wise they were clearly separated.
We were about 15 drivers at this location and we shared our lunch/social room with about 10 caretakers. Since our schedules were horribly organized, the drivers often had idle time so the social room was where everybody hung around waiting for work.