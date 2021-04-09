Coworkers get revenge on ‘Karen’ manager who threw away employee’s birthday cake.

Sometimes the best way to fight fire is with fire, which means you need to channel the pettiest part of your personality in order to exact proper revenge.

In the workplace, revenge requires more finesse, lest you get fired for your master plan. Many times the best way to handle a power hungry boss is by turning their own inane rules against them.

In a popular post on the Malicious Compliance subreddit, an employee wrote about their "Karen" manager who threw out a coworker's expensive birthday cake, and how the employees banded together to get revenge.

So this happened like 7 or 8 years ago when I was jobbing at a driving service while I was a student. The driving service was one for people with disabilities that could not drive or walk on their own. Our main office was in the building of a housing/working facility for disabled people. The two companies (our drivers service and the housing facility) were loosely connected as they were both financed by the same organization. However, management-wise they were clearly separated.

OP worked for a driving service for people with disabilities, and the drivers would take breaks and hang out in a social room in between their scheduled drives.