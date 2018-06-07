12 of the craziest public sex stories from people who don't mind an audience.

12 of the craziest public sex stories from people who don't mind an audience.
Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 07, 2018@6:56 PM
Sometimes the passion to have sex overwhelms you SO much you have to do it in a public space. Other times, the forbidden notion of potentially get caught or kicked out of the Walmart is just too sexy to resist, who doesn't love a little danger in their sex lives?

The process of getting or having sex can be a wild one. In fact, Someecards recently launched our Creep podcast to explore people's craziest (and creepiest) sex and dating stories.

We currently have five episodes streaming online, and our most recent episode explores some crazy sex run-ins -- including a hookup initiated at a gas station.

Even the most buttoned up quiet people among us likely have a few wild sex stories up their sleeve, in fact I'd argue those people often have the craziest stories of all.

Since I'm personally a fan of dredging up people's juiciest fornication secrets (I'm sorry about that disgusting sentence), I gathered 12 of the wildest and unexpected public sex stories on Reddit.

1. When Buffalo Wild Wings hits the spot.

Damn.
2. When JC Penney really knows what they're doing.

12 of the craziest public sex stories from people who don't mind an audience.
This is a great endorsement though.
3. TFW vacation reaches another level.

12 of the craziest public sex stories from people who don't mind an audience.
DAMN.
4. When God sees everything.

12 of the craziest public sex stories from people who don't mind an audience.
Fair enough.
5. When your picnic turns up.

12 of the craziest public sex stories from people who don't mind an audience.
They definitely had an audience.
6. TFW you thought you were alone.

12 of the craziest public sex stories from people who don't mind an audience.
Oops.
7. When you have salsa experience in more ways than one.

8. When you literally rock the boat.

12 of the craziest public sex stories from people who don't mind an audience.
Practice makes perfect.
9. TFW you spice up your commute.

12 of the craziest public sex stories from people who don't mind an audience.
That's dedication.
10. TFW the tennis court finally gets interesting.

12 of the craziest public sex stories from people who don't mind an audience.
The older lady knows what's up.
11. When you truly pitch a tent.

12 of the craziest public sex stories from people who don't mind an audience.
They heard.
12. Walmart is for more than just good deals.

12 of the craziest public sex stories from people who don't mind an audience.
Damn.
If you want to hear more unlikely sex stories, we recommend you check out our podcast.

This episode explores what it means to be a wing-woman during a threesome.

While this episodes explores what it means to form a crush in a lesbian sex dungeon.

In this episode we explored the lines between sexual attraction and full-on Fatal Attraction style stalking.

And in our pilot episode we discussed our most embarrassing peacocking strategies, including faking a sweepstakes win to a Dave Matthews Band concert.

Stay safe out there, you sex-lovers and creeps.

