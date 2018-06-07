12 of the craziest public sex stories from people who don't mind an audience.

Sometimes the passion to have sex overwhelms you SO much you have to do it in a public space. Other times, the forbidden notion of potentially get caught or kicked out of the Walmart is just too sexy to resist, who doesn't love a little danger in their sex lives?
The process of getting or having sex can be a wild one. In fact, Someecards recently launched our Creep podcast to explore people's craziest (and creepiest) sex and dating stories.
We currently have five episodes streaming online, and our most recent episode explores some crazy sex run-ins -- including a hookup initiated at a gas station.
Even the most buttoned up quiet people among us likely have a few wild sex stories up their sleeve, in fact I'd argue those people often have the craziest stories of all.
Since I'm personally a fan of dredging up people's juiciest fornication secrets (I'm sorry about that disgusting sentence), I gathered 12 of the wildest and unexpected public sex stories on Reddit.
1. When Buffalo Wild Wings hits the spot.
2. When JC Penney really knows what they're doing.
3. TFW vacation reaches another level.
4. When God sees everything.
5. When your picnic turns up.
6. TFW you thought you were alone.
7. When you have salsa experience in more ways than one.
8. When you literally rock the boat.
9. TFW you spice up your commute.
10. TFW the tennis court finally gets interesting.
11. When you truly pitch a tent.
12. Walmart is for more than just good deals.
Stay safe out there, you sex-lovers and creeps.