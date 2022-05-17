19 people reveal the 'craziest' thing an ex did after a messy breakup.

Heartbreak can bring out the worst in everyone unless you're a country-pop singer with a sparkly guitar...



The word "crazy" can certainly be tossed around in an overused, sexist way regarding past lovers, but sometimes it's justified. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the 'craziest' thing your ex did during a breakup?" people were ready to share the hilarious, unhinged, and unforgettable acts of revenge a scorned former flame made after they got dumped.

1.

He never wanted to hang out, would decline me staying the night, always canceled plans... So when I broke up with him I was pretty shocked when he he started bawling and blubbering about second chances - veniversumv

2.

Stabbed my couch, every cushion.. But, only one side so I flipped it all over after she left. - [deleted]

3.

Told me that it was my job to find him his next girlfriend, because I'm the one who dumped him. - DeadDollKitty

4.