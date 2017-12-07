Crazy cab driver story with an M. Night Shyamalan twist goes viral again.

A viral FB post has made the rounds again after someone posted it on Twitter with a hilarious and strikingly on-point caption. The original post seems to start out as a (possibly alcohol-induced) confessional ramble but quickly takes a twist that leaves readers questioning everything they know. Or at least, inspires them to pull out their detective glass to question who was behind the status at all.

The mysterious Facebook post reads:

"I was being a dick to a taxi driver tonight and didn't pay my fair so I done a runner and left my phone in the car cause. Am a stupid cunt and this is the taxi driver writing this status."

Spelling errors and sentence structure aside, there are a LOT of questions at work here. If it was the taxi driver, were THEY drunk?! Why didn't they spell "fare" correctly?! Despite how unbecoming it may be, is there a possibility the Facebook user in question actually did start writing the first half of the status themselves before dropping the phone in the car? Truly, there are a myriad of possibilities, and we haven't even brought ghosts or spirit hauntings into the mix.

When the Twitter user Bgreysk (@bgreysk) posted a screenshot of the story with the suggestion of a supernatural twist, it quickly went viral again.