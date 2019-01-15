13 people share the creepiest thing that happened to them that made them question reality.

Even if you don't believe in the supernatural or the undead, you have probably at least heard a story or two that made you question the ways of the world. Hell, maybe you've even experienced one first hand. And perhaps any of these tall tales could be explained through science or coincidence, but hearing a good ghost story is always worth the chill it sends down your spine.
The people of the internet have spoken and offered up their creepiest stories. Try not to get too scared reading along! And consider us shooketh.
1. Rotfled7 might be going bananas
I had two bananas, connected at the stem part. Broke them into two, ate one, threw out the peel, came back for the other one and it’s gone. I live alone. Either I have a rotting banana somewhere in my apt or I’ve gone crazy.
2. jefuchs has a tale that is as adorable as it is creepy
My cat hated me for the first seven years we had him. He was a feral that was tamed by my wife, and only accepted affection from her. My wife assured me that this was common for ferals.
Then one day he suddenly warmed up to me, and wanted my to pet him. We've been best friends ever since.
This was approximately four years ago -- about the time that my wife's brain cancer was becoming aggressive. Even before we were aware of it. She died two years ago.
It's like he knew it was just going to be the two of us one day.
3. Miss_Awesomeness has a mystery man on her hands
When I was a kid between 8 or 9, I used to wake up every night to headlights coming through my bedroom window. The lights would then would stop and turn off, not as if a car drove by but as if they were turned off. Then the long shadows of a man, as if were looking through my window would pass by and stop in front of my window. I would lay really still and pretend nothing happened, every night for months. Eventually I convinced myself it was imagination. Now that I think back it stopped when my stepdad moved in (my mom was single) but I was convinced it wasn’t real.
Across the street lived my best friend-whose mom was also single- and she refused to sleep in her bedroom. Her window faced my window. She told me years later it was because every night a man would park in her side yard and walk over to my yard. The long shadows were from the light in her yard. She eventually decided it was my dad checking on us and never told me until I was a teenager. It wasn’t my dad (I asked him).
So I thought I was crazy and hallucinating for years and perhaps I wasn’t or two kids were having were odd dreams at the same time every night.
4. This story from MyopicInsanity gave us chills
I'm the type of person who keeps my bedroom door closed and locked all the time, no matter what even if I'm home alone. So like a year ago, it was 1 AM and I had decided to get a glass of water before going to bed. After coming back in my room I swore that I closed and locked my door. After about 30 minutes of me dozing in and out of sleep, I suddenly felt all the ambient noise completely dissipate and immediately got that "something feels off" feeling. I got up and saw that my door was wide open. It scared the shit out of me as I was home alone. I've just chalked it up to being a one time mishap on my part.
5. InnocuosCyanide experiences some serious Haunting of Hill House shit.
I used to live in an apartment kind of place on campus, with three other people. We all had our separate bedrooms, but shared a living space. It was on the seventh floor, to give a better idea.
Once, I woke up at around 2AM to find that my phone was automatically playing a song. I closed the app, but it happened 2-3 times again. I would have put this down to my phone being weird, but then one of my roommates told me the exact same thing happened to her as well. This wasn't all. A few days later, I woke up to a beeping sound coming from my phone and when I checked, it was apparently a sound recording. The duration showed as 0.00 though, which meant that it shouldn't technically play at all. I deleted it immediately.
Another time, my roommate and I were watching a movie and had stayed up till 3. It ended and she went to sleep. After a few minutes, she burst into my room and asked me what I was doing. I was confused because I was just lying in bed, reading. She said that she heard very weird noises from the window, which she assumed I was making, to scare her or something. I went to her room and it sounded like heavy breathing/sighing. I told her it is just the wind. We opened the window and saw that the trees etc were completely still.
6. SourJellyfish had a rude ghost as a coworker
I worked at a small retail shop that sold mostly small accessories and clothes. I have never really believed in ghosts but my coworkers always swore the place was haunted. Lights would flicker randomly and canvases would fall violently to the ground despite my efforts of proping them up so that they didn't.
The thing that really made me question everything happened when I was closing alone at night. We had a sunglass display in the middle of the store. Just a flat glass shelf with a bunch of sunglasses laid out nicely on top. I walk past it to the register and hear this huge crash. Look back and all of the sunglasses were on the floor. It looked like somebody just took their arm and dragged it across the shelf pushing them all off. There wasn't anything above the display so nothing could have knocked it off. I don't have an explanation for it.
It was right as I was about to close too. He was a rude ghost.
7. ScubaTwin is apparently clairvoyant, but nobody believes them
I dreamed it was dark, raining and I was in the woods walking towards a camp fire. There were 3 men around it whom I had never seen before. One was wearing a shirt and pants with huge white and black horizontal stripes on it such as a prisoner might wear. I could not figure out why I was not scared in my dream.
Fast forward 10 months later, we're hunting and camping. A friend brings along 3 of his friends that we had never met before. I have to go to the bathroom (buried a 50 gallon drum and put a seat on it) and my husband walks with me since it's dark. We start back and it starts to rain. We get to the clearing and there are his 3 friends around the fire - one wearing the outfit described above. I wasn't afraid in my dream because my husband was behind me and I just couldn't see him.
No one believes me.
8. Whoaaaa, what? (via TheFailSnail)
I was playing with our dog in the living room. At the time I was around 9 years old. We we're doing our usual "only play like this when mom isn't home else she'll tell us to stop" type of playing.. so basicly playing fetch in the living room. At 1 point I threw the toy which caused it to ricochet out of the living room into the kitchen. Frans (our dogs name) chased it and disappeared around the corner to get it. At that exact moment the front door opened and mom walked in with Frans on a leash after a 2 hour walk over the beach and dunes..... I tried to explain, but can't. I played with him for at least 15 minutes in ... apparently.. my imagination, but I just don't believe that.
9. sjvmi87 reminds us that kids can be creepy as hell
Talking with my son when he was 3 or 4 years old while he was playing with a Darth Vader toy in his mom's lap. Talking about the Wiggles or Barney or whatever. Completely unprompted, he said nonchalantly "Dingo cold. Dingo cold." and goes back to playing with his Star Wars toys. I asked him what he said and he denied saying anything with a giggle.
My wife very clearly heard him say "Dingo cold" too.
I never told him about my childhood best friend, "Dingo", being killed in an avalanche ten years earlier.
10. ThatDudeTrees is a door whisperer.
At least six times in my life I've gone home I know I locked the door but when I'm about to put my key in the door opens like someone was expecting me but no one's there ... It's happened at my mom's house my house and other ppls houses. I was helping my buddy move into his new house and when we came back with more stuff I had to pee so I ran to the front door and it opened ... When he came in he said he locked it before we left ... Don't know what it is but maybe it's a super power
11. A v casual ghost story from illogicalfuturity.
Me and my cousins seeing the same woman in white floating in our grandpanrent's living room.
Grandma said that it was her friend who died during WWII.
12. Good luck sleeping tonight after reading this one from Rukyah.
Sleep paralysis. A few years ago, I was dreaming I was talking to a friend of mine, so far, nothing weird. But then, for some reason, I realize that I was in a dream and the person I was talking with technically wasn't my friend. Suddenly, their appearance turned to black and I felt them pushing me down and holding me down in my bed. I couldn't move, I couldn't breathe. At this point my cat woke up and jumped on me as if to protect me. Then, the dark silhouette or whatever that thing was vanished and I woke up. I swear I had red marks my shoulders where that thing was holding me down in my dream.
13. Did CyperiaRose travel to another dimension???
My wife and I had a 2 hour drive back from st louis to our home during which both of us lost time, "woke up" 3 hours later still an hour and a half away from home only having used enough gas to go that half hour and our gps showed we had been driving our normal route. We still have no fucking idea what happened but we know we hadnt pulled over and that neither of us had any memory between taking an exit and seeing this onw particular billboard for a restaurant we always pass. Still freaks me the fuck out.