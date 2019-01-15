13 people share the creepiest thing that happened to them that made them question reality.

Even if you don't believe in the supernatural or the undead, you have probably at least heard a story or two that made you question the ways of the world. Hell, maybe you've even experienced one first hand. And perhaps any of these tall tales could be explained through science or coincidence, but hearing a good ghost story is always worth the chill it sends down your spine.

The people of the internet have spoken and offered up their creepiest stories. Try not to get too scared reading along! And consider us shooketh.

1. Rotfled7 might be going bananas

I had two bananas, connected at the stem part. Broke them into two, ate one, threw out the peel, came back for the other one and it’s gone. I live alone. Either I have a rotting banana somewhere in my apt or I’ve gone crazy.

2. jefuchs has a tale that is as adorable as it is creepy