10-year-old girl asks Kelloggs to change their sexist Coco Pops slogan. They listened.

There are children among us who outsmart adults, and I find them both inspiring and terrifying. Are they covertly planning a takeover?! When I reach middle age will squadrons of kids be roaming the streets as our overlords? Time will only tell, but it's undeniable that they are the future.

With the true gumption of a future leader, 10-year-old Hannah-Marie Clayton decided to pen a letter to Kelloggs when she noticed a gender imbalance in the Coco Pops slogan.

While the chocolate flavored cereal has long used the slogan "loved by kids, approved by mums," Clayton thought it made antiquated assumptions about moms while also completely erasing dads.

Since Clayton's mom is frequently traveling for her work as an airline cabin crew leader, it's her dad that prepares breakfast. The slogan, while inane enough, enforces the idea that moms are always the ones home with children in the morning - which is increasingly less true. Also, Clayton noted that some kids don't have moms and the slogan could make them feel left out.