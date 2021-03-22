Customer asks if they were wrong to get grocery store worker fired for mistake with ID.

While it's definitely never a good look to go "full Karen" and demand to speak to a manager because your waitress isn't smiling enough and your side of ranch dressing took thirty seconds too long, there are always exceptions...

If an employee of a restaurant or store purposely destroys your property or refuses to believe the facts you're relaying, you have to defend yourself. Explaining your situation to a manager and coming up with a solution that works for everyone is a much kinder and more effective method than silently coping with the problem and then going home and ranting about your "1 star, zero stars if I could" experience on Yelp. Leaving negative reviews on a small business' public page instead of addressing your frustration in person with the staff is cowardly and pathetic, immature behavior.

Having empathy for the fact that most people are just doing their jobs and trying to get through their shift is critical, but that also doesn't mean you have to watch while a cashier cuts up your very valid driver's license. So, when a frustrated grocery store customer decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about their role in getting an employee fired, people were quick to deem a verdict.