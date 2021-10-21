Customer asks if they were wrong to send food back 4 times for not being spicy enough.

Working in the service industry is often a juggling act of remembering table four's ninth free Diet Coke refill, balancing trays of sides of Ranch dressing during the lunch rush, and living in fear of a bad Yelp review for not smiling enough while getting screamed at by a birthday party of Cobb Salad Karens...

As a customer, it's nice to cut your server some slack and remember that they're human beings if they take three minutes longer than you expected for your hot sauce. Working for tips, standing on your feet for long hours with no breaks, and having to do an overly enthusiastic song and dance for every table of screaming toddlers or drunk adults while the manager watches can be an exhausting, soul-crushing grind. Still, if a server is outwardly rude for seemingly no reason at all or repeatedly botches the dish you're paying for, a complaint to the manager or owner can occasionally be in order.

So, when a frustrated restaurant customer decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the as*hole" about whether or not they were wrong to send their food back four times at a Thai restaurant, people were quick to help deem a verdict.