Customer from hell leaves one-star restaurant review. Then the owner shut it down.

Anyone who has worked in food service knows the utter hell of entitled customers. For every handful of tables who tip well, treat you like a human being, and patiently wait for their food to arrive, there is always a person convinced the restaurant was built with the sole purpose of serving them and them alone.

Unfortunately, the invention of Yelp and internet reviews in general have only emboldened customers who want to punish their underpaid server for not magically producing gourmet food in 5 minutes while initiating Oscar-winning conversations.

However, not all restaurant owners are willing to take unwarranted critiques lying down. When a customer by the name of Monica posted a one star review to express her disapproval, the owner responded with a brutal takedown.

Apparently, the owner vividly remembered Monica in all her entitlement and felt no hesitance about LAYING HER OUT. This response is incredibly cathartic for all of us who have suffered through awful and blissfully unaware customers.