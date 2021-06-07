Customers flooded Texas bakery after it received hate for baking Pride cookies.

In celebration of Pride month, people across the world are posting their support for the LGBTQ community.

While social media floods with LGBTQ people sharing stories of coming out and stepping into their truth, many businesses are flying the rainbow flag in support.

In lieu of a flag, the small Confections bakery in Lufkin, Texas made a batch of rainbow cookies and posted a photo of them online.

More LOVE. Less hate. Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here🌈✨ Posted by Confections on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

The caption read:

"More LOVE. Less hate. Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here."

While the sweet picture and sentiment received a lot of positive responses, it wasn't long before the bakery faced serious backlash and lost customers - including a large order slated for the following day.