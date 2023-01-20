Dad and mom keep education fund from daughter in film school, give some to son in STEM.

As a parent, you want to provide as much stability and as many opportunities for your kid as possible.

Being able to do this, is of course in itself a privilege. And for some parents, the decision of how much to give their kids is dependent on their child's path, or other conditional factors.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he and his wife are wrong for not giving their daughter access to her education fund unless she goes to grad school.

He wrote:

AITA for not giving my daughter her education fund money?​​

I (54M) have two children (23F and 21M) with my wife (52F). When the kids were young, my parents set up education funds for both of them, which was very generous of them.

My wife and I always expected our kids to attend college and then graduate school, as we have done. I have a PhD, my wife has a Masters.