Dad asks if he's was wrong to tell 21-year-old daughter her Instagram's 'inappropriate.'

While most parents just choose not to throw a "like" at content they disapprove of, it can still be uncomfortable knowing your parents might see the ten photos of you in a thong bikini with a phallic balloon at a bachelorette party.
Rational parents understand that their kids grow up and are no longer the wide-eyed 4-year-olds throwing temper tantrums about cookies being too crumbly, but that still doesn't mean they're super excited to see your weekly submission to Sports Illustrated on the grid.
So, when a conflicted dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to unfollow his adult daughter's Instagram account, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My wife and I have 3 daughters: 24, 21, and 18. They are the only 4 people I follow on Instagram. The only reason I even have an Instagram is because that's where my daughters post most of their pictures. I only go on it every few months and that's just to binge like all of my daughters' recent picture posts.