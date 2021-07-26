Dad asks if he was sexist for being sad that his 4th child was another girl.

The anticipation of discovering what gender a baby will be has been taken to the next level with bakeries getting doctor's notes for pink and blue frosting or gender reveal parties starting wildfires across the desert with botched fireworks.

Most parents don't care what gender their child is "as long as they're healthy," but having a preference (even if you keep it a deep dark secret) can be dangerous. Depending on the children you already have, parents might hope for a girl when they already had three sons or joke about continuing to have children until they finally get a boy after a house full of daughters. Still, gender is a social construct and the gender people are assigned at birth isn't always the gender they'll end up identifying with in adulthood. Forcing children to fall into gender roles before they even know how to hold their heads up or say their names by themselves is mostly just a game of dress up for the parents and their Instagram accounts.

Still, being honest about your feelings on your baby's gender can prevent years of resentment building up that results in a father of five daughters having a breakdown one day about how nobody ever wanted to "play catch" with him even though all his girls are star athletes. So, when a conflicted dad decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to show sadness at his daughter's birth, people were quick to help deem a verdict.