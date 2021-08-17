Dad asks if he was wrong to accuse wife of being 'jealous' of daughter in old prom dress.

Teenagers have a magical ability to expertly irritate and hurt their parents with one sneaky action or snarky remark.

While grounding them into oblivion and taking their phones away until they turn thirty is always an understandable and sometimes justified punishment, resentment and jealousy toward your children definitely isn't.

Even when high school students project total confidence from their fashion sense to their seemingly apathetic, dramatic door-slamming rage, it's important to remember that bratty teenagers are still kids with prefrontal cortexes that haven't fully developed.

Before you question how they could possibly be so disrespectful or downright dumb sometimes, keep in mind that they haven't yet grown into their full ability to weigh consequences or evaluate risks properly. Sure, you told them to make healthy choices but the truth-or-dare game at Melissa's Sweet 16th slumber party told them to eat a whole roll of cookie dough blended with ketchup so what were they supposed to do?

So, when a conflicted dad decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to accuse his wife of jealousy when she saw their daughter wearing her old prom dress, people were quick to help deem a verdict.