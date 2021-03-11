Dad asks if he was wrong to not allow daughter to wear white gown to sister's wedding.

As a wedding guest, doing anything to take attention away from the couple getting married is generally considered rude...

Deciding after three glasses of champagne that now is your moment to storm the stage and sing the couple an impromptu song, proposing to your partner during the dinner, announcing a new job or a pregnancy, or wearing a white gown are all considered wedding faux pas. While the bride might perfer a moral casual affair and wouldn't care at all if everyone showed up in exactly the same dress as hers, it's usually best to err on the side of caution and avoid a midday, mimosa-fueled meltdown.

So, when a confused and frustrated dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his daughter demanding she wear a white dress to her aunt's wedding, people were quick to offer advice.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not letting my daughter (14) come to her aunt's wedding because she wanted to wear white?