Dad asks if he's wrong to ask babysitter to replace guitar kid destroyed on her watch.

While parents do their best to child-proof their homes with safety gates, locks and DIY hacks, toddlers can sometimes be tiny demons of destruction with cold and calculated, unpredictable missions...

If you hire someone to look after your children, it's reasonable to expect that they'll keep your kids safe, happy, and fed, but charging your teenage babysitter for personal items your children destroyed while you were out is pretty shady behavior. Cooking a box of macaroni and cheese while bribing the dog to stop barking and trying to reason with a screaming 3-year-old covered in juice about why they can't eat the cat or drive the lawn mower is just a typical twenty minutes on the job. If your babysitter looks away for even a second and a valuable household item isn't properly protected, any damage is not necessarily your employee's fault.

So, when a frustrated dad decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not he should charge his 19-year-old babysitter for damage his own child caused while she was on the clock, people were quick to deem a verdict.