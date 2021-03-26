Dad asks if he was wrong to block brother-in-law for not wanting to see baby photos.

Even if you don't love children or have any yourself, most people can find a few baby photos on the timeline endearing enough to "like" and keep scrolling...

If you find yourself getting irritated by a friend of family member constantly posting photos of their children to social media, it's up to you to either mute them, unfriend them, or change your settings. Of course, nobody usually finds kids as adorable and charming as their parents do, and some people have about a three-photo limit on looking at pictures of babies or pets before they run out of ways to say "aw." Still, telling someone to change the way they share their life on social media to suit your own viewing preferences for the feed is rude and entitled. It takes zero energy to just scroll by a photo series you find annoying, and a lot of energy to go out of your way to give someone unsolicited advice about their posting patterns.

So, when a conflicted dad decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his brother-in-law's request for his wife to stop posting baby photos, people were quick to deem a verdict.